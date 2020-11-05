Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a minor train derailment early Thursday morning in Brooklyn.
Fortunately, the MTA said no one was hurt.
There is limited service on the D N Q and R lines between Brooklyn and Manhattan while FDNY conducts an investigation between DeKalb Av and Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.
There is no Northbound D train service between Coney Island-Stillwell Av and 36 St. https://t.co/yBo9b3TOyV
— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) November 5, 2020
The derailment happened shortly after 4 a.m. between the Barclays Center and Dekalb Avenue.
D, N, Q and R trains are delayed in both directions.
