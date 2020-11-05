ELECTION 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a minor train derailment early Thursday morning in Brooklyn.

Fortunately, the MTA said no one was hurt.

The derailment happened shortly after 4 a.m. between the Barclays Center and Dekalb Avenue.

D, N, Q and R trains are delayed in both directions.

