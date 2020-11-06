TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is taking steps toward establishing rules for recreational marijuana now that voters approved a measure to make it legal in the Garden State.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced appointments to the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. It will provide oversight to New Jersey’s marijuana marketplace.
Dianna Houenou will serve as chair of the commission, and Jeff Brown will serve as executive director. The governor says he will also appoint Krista Nash as a member of the commission.
On Tuesday, voters passed a referendum for an amendment allowing sales to adults 21 and older. They will be taxed at the state and local levels.
“I look forward to continuing our work with the Legislature to pass enabling legislation that will set up the necessary regulatory framework for adult use marijuana,” the governor said.
Murphy says legalizing marijuana is also a matter of social, economic and racial justice. Black people were three times as likely to be arrested for possession than white people.
