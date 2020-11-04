NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the Tri-State Area.

New Jersey has added new states to its quarantine list and New York set up checkpoints Wednesday, the first day of new travel rules, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported.

Members of the New York City Sheriff’s Office said they will be stopping vehicles periodically at the tunnels. Drivers can expect questions about where they are coming from, if they’ve traveled in the last 14 days, and if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Though Layton didn’t see any cars stopped on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office put out a courtesy notice for what it calls it a quarantine checkpoint — an extra layer to randomly screen. The department also wants to know if the driver has completed any necessary travel forms that might apply to them if they’re coming from a state on the travel advisory list.

Currently, travelers coming in from states with a high infection rate can get out of the mandatory 14-day quarantine by taking a test before and after they come into the city. So they’d need to test negative three days before they arrive and then on their fourth day of being here. Connecticut and New Jersey are still exempt.

But New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday did warn about the spike in cases. The state added nearly 2,500 new infections to its tally, the highest daily count since May 6.

“We’re not out of the woods on COVID, folks. Another bad day of numbers. This is going in the wrong direction,” Murphy said.

And with that, New Jersey added two states to its travel advisory Wednesday, Washington and Oregon. That means there are 43 hot spots, a new high.

