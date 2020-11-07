By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a glorious Saturday it was! Temps soared into the low and mid 70s for many, nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year! Expect a clear and tranquil night ahead with temps falling back into the 40s to mid 50s, with just some patchy fog overnight.
Expect a repeat tomorrow with brilliant sunshine, low humidity, and temps in the low & mid 70s. Monday will feature blue skies once again, but won’t be quite as warm with temps “only” topping out around 70.
Tuesday will see some more clouds and a bit of morning fog, with a slight risk for late-day drizzle… but overall another nice day with temps in the upper 60s.
