NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews worked through the night to repair a broken water main that flooded out a street in Queens.
It happened Friday morning at 210th Street and 67th Avenue in Oakland Gardens.
Chopper 2 flew over the scene where, at one point, the flooding was so bad that about a dozen cars were under water.
Officials said Saturday morning that water was restored to all customers impacted by the break, but repairs were not yet complete.
