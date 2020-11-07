ELECTION 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Chopper 2, Local TV, Oakland Gardens, Queens, Water Main Break

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews worked through the night to repair a broken water main that flooded out a street in Queens.

It happened Friday morning at 210th Street and 67th Avenue in Oakland Gardens.

MORE: Water Main Break Swamps Cars In Queens: ‘The Water Just Went Up And Up And Up’

Chopper 2 flew over the scene where, at one point, the flooding was so bad that about a dozen cars were under water.

Officials said Saturday morning that water was restored to all customers impacted by the break, but repairs were not yet complete.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

Comments

Leave a Reply