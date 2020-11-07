BREAKING NEWSCBS News Projects Joe Biden Elected President
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local officials across the Tri-State Area reacted on social media after Joe Biden was projected to become the 46th president of the United States.

CBS News and other media outlets made the projection around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, when Biden was projected to win Pennsylvania and enough electoral college votes to clinch the presidency.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote, “The people have spoken,” and congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color to hold the office.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it, “A historic day,” and “A truly historic achievement.”

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand also offered congratulations to President-elect Biden and Harris.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker wrote, “Americans made their voices heard in historic numbers.”

