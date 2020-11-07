NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Local officials across the Tri-State Area reacted on social media after Joe Biden was projected to become the 46th president of the United States.

CBS News and other media outlets made the projection around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, when Biden was projected to win Pennsylvania and enough electoral college votes to clinch the presidency.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote, “The people have spoken,” and congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color to hold the office.

THIS is what democracy looks like. The people have spoken and it was worth the wait. Congratulations, President-elect @JoeBiden! New York City stands ready to work with you to heal our country and set us on a better path. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 7, 2020

A glass ceiling shattered. A status quo broken. Congratulations, Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. You’ve already made history. Thank you for knocking barriers down for all of the young women in our city and country. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 7, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called it, “A historic day,” and “A truly historic achievement.”

A historic day. After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same. Congratulations to my good friend President-Elect @JoeBiden. Today we go forward in hope & progress. pic.twitter.com/no8aUQrIJ0 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris. After 230 years — you shattered two ceilings. A truly historic achievement. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand also offered congratulations to President-elect Biden and Harris.

Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States. Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States. And they will be a great President and a great Vice President for all Americans. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

This country faces many big challenges, and I know that @JoeBiden will rise to meet them with decency and compassion, and do the necessary work to heal our nation. Congratulations on your victory, Joe! I look forward to working alongside you in the days and months ahead. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 7, 2020

There's much to celebrate, but more than anything, I'm excited to celebrate calling my friend @KamalaHarris Madam Vice President. She's made history as the first woman, first Black person, first South Asian elected VP. Congratulations, Kamala! Ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/ROrRSfzjk4 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) November 7, 2020

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker wrote, “Americans made their voices heard in historic numbers.”

Americans made their voices heard in historic numbers. They chose love over hate, hope over fear, unity over division. We struggled and sacrificed for this moment. Now we celebrate our next President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. Let's get to work. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020

