NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pet owners affected by the pandemic got some much-needed assistance Tuesday in the Bronx.
Free pet food was distributed at the dog run in St. Mary’s Park.
RELATED STORY: Families In Need Get Free Turkeys For Thanksgiving From Feeding Westchester, Food Bank Of The Hudson Valley, And More
City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says it’s become more expensive to feed pets during the pandemic.
“We have hundreds and thousands and thousands of families in the borough of the Bronx that have animals, have pets. They have dogs, they have cats, and these pets are like our family members and pet food continues to go up,” he said.
New York Common Pantry and the ASPCA teamed up with Salamanca to hand out more than 1,000 pounds of food and other pet supplies, enough to help 300 dogs and cats.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Family: Upstate Woman Missing A Week After Going Bowling In Queens
- Cuomo Says Managing Infection Rate Will Be Critical As New York’s Coronavirus Numbers Climb
- Eli Lilly COVID-19 Antibody Drug Gets Emergency Use Authorization From FDA
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.