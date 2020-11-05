NEWBURGH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Due to the COVID pandemic, putting food on the table for a Thanksgiving feast is going to be a tall task for many families.
That’s why hundreds of turkeys are being donated Thursday in Orange County.
Five hundred turkeys are being given to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.
It’s part of Stop & Shop’s “Turkey Express” program. The giveaway took place Thursday at 1 p.m. on Route 300.
The COVID disaster is unique in that it’s affecting communities in all counties the food bank serves. Since March, the food bank has seen a 53% increase in people needing assistance over the same period last year.
As we reported in September, another non-profit – Catholic Charities – has already distributed two and half times more meals this year.
Organizers say the need this year is unprecedented.
“This is so important for the community because there are so many people suffering as a result of the COVID epidemic,” said Molly Nicol of the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.
“COVID-19 has presented a number of concerns to the families and communities that we serve, and being able to provide good meals to people as we approach Thanksgiving is really important to Stop & Shop,” said Stop & Shop’s Manager of Community Relations Maura O’Brien.
The turkeys are going to food pantries in six different counties in the Hudson Valley.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.