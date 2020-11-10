NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a robbery pattern targeting businesses in the Bronx.

Suspects allegedly struck four times between Oct. 23 and Nov. 8.

In the first incident, police said three men walked into a 7-Eleven on Westchester Avenue. One suspect allegedly went behind the counter with a knife, hinted he had a gun, and stole $1,425 from the cash register.

Three days later, police said two men tried to rob a Dunkin’ on Boston Road, but couldn’t open the register after the clerk refused. They left empty handed.

Later that night, police said one suspect approached a 50-year-old worker at a deli on Westchester Avenue and claimed to have a gun. He allegedly went behind the counter and took $100.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Then last Sunday, police said three men walked up an employee booth at E&D Parking Lot on East Tremont Street.

One allegedly grabbed a screwdriver, pushed a worker against the wall and stole three sets of keys, while the others stood lookout.

No vehicles were taken, and no one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.