ROME (CBSNewYork) — The Vatican has released it’s long-awaited report on the rise and fall of former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

It exposes failures that allowed him to move up through the ranks, despite repeated allegations of sexual abuse, and points some of the blame at the late Pope John Paul II.

Bishops, cardinals, even popes downplayed or dismissed repeated sexual abuse allegations made against 90-year-old ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

A Vatican investigation finds church leaders turned a blind eye, allowing the sexual predator to rise through the ranks of the church.

“We publish the report with sorrow,” said Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The 400+ page report outlines a Vatican investigation spanning more than two years with just one goal.

“To try to get to the bottom of this scandal, of how a man who had rumors swirling about him, about how he liked to sleep with seminarians could nevertheless rise to the top of the Catholic Church,” said AP Vatican Correspondent Nicole Winfield.

The investigation paints McCarrick as a man able to repeatedly convince superiors of his innocence, including Pope John Paul II – now a saint – who made McCarrick a cardinal.

Despite knowing about the allegations, the pope believe McCarrick’s denials instead.

The report says Pope Benedict took the claims more seriously, but it wasn’t until a former altar boy alleged abuse dating back to the 1970s that a deeper investigation began. It was the credibility of that accusation, said to be the first one shared with Pope Francis, that led to McCarrick being defrocked last year.

Pope Francis ordered the report, hoping to repair trust in the church damaged in the wake of the McCarrick scandal.

Responding to the report, Cardinal Timothy Dolan says it’s better that the story come out in all of its awful detail to bring some measure of peace to the victim-survivors, as well as serve as a lesson on how to prevent a similar recurrence in the future.

The release of the report comes a few days before U.S. bishops gather for their annual fall meeting, which has been overshadowed by the McCarrick scandal for two years.

