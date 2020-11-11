Comments
ONEONTA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tree in Upstate New York is getting ready for the world stage.
The 75-foot Norway spruce has been chosen as the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for the 2020-21 holiday season.
MORE: NYC Officials Urge People Not To Travel For Thanksgiving As De Blasio Says City Is Seeing Worrisome COVID Increase
For now, the tree is still rooted in Oneonta. It will be cut down and hoisted on a trailer Thursday morning, when it begins its trip to Manhattan.
The three will be erected Saturday in Rockefeller Center.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Family: Upstate Woman Missing A Week After Going Bowling In Queens
- Aggressive Effort To Curb COVID-19 infection Rates Begins On Staten Island; N.J. Restrictions Looming
- NYC Sees Long Lines At Some COVID Testing Sites As Cases Keep Climbing
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.