HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County has announced a new partnership to help keep school bus riders safe.

The county is now working with the company BusPatrol, which helps catch and ticket drivers who fail to stop for a bus’s extending stop sign.

Cameras mounted to the exterior of the bus and other technology are used to catch violators.

The program is cost-free to tax payers and school districts.

So far, 48 districts in Suffolk County have decided to take part.

