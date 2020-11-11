Comments
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County has announced a new partnership to help keep school bus riders safe.
The county is now working with the company BusPatrol, which helps catch and ticket drivers who fail to stop for a bus’s extending stop sign.
Cameras mounted to the exterior of the bus and other technology are used to catch violators.
The program is cost-free to tax payers and school districts.
So far, 48 districts in Suffolk County have decided to take part.
