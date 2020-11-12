CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman seen on video opening fire on a crowded Bronx sidewalk.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on West 170th Street in the Mount Eden section.

Police are searching for a masked gunman they say opened fire on a crowded sidewalk in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect fired several times.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

