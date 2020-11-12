Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman seen on video opening fire on a crowded Bronx sidewalk.
It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on West 170th Street in the Mount Eden section.
Police said the suspect fired several times.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
