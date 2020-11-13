NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A grand opening was held Friday for a housing complex devoted to the LGBTQ community.
GLITS South in Woodhaven, Queens, will be the first housing complex in New York City owned by the Black trans community.
GLITS stands for Gay and Lesbians Living in a Transgender Society.
It’s aimed to help those who face housing discrimination because of their gender identity.
“Thirty years of a dream, of doing something like this, but not just doing it, putting us in an area, in a location where we don’t have to run,” said Ceyenne Doroshow, executive director and founder of GLITS.
The Queensboro President-elect was at Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony and says he hopes to fund more projects to house the transgender community.
For more information about GLITS, visit glitsinc.org.
