NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old was shot multiple times Saturday inside a building in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses on Brush Street.

Police said the teen was shot multiple times inside the lobby.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.

The victim is being treated at Methodist Hospital.

Police have not identified any suspects in the case.

