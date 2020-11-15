Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old was shot multiple times Saturday inside a building in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 9 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses on Brush Street.
Police said the teen was shot multiple times inside the lobby.
There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.
The victim is being treated at Methodist Hospital.
Police have not identified any suspects in the case.
