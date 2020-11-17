CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Travelers will soon be able to arrange for coronavirus testing with the help of a Long Island airport.

Officials at MacArthur Airport plan to announced a new COVID-19 testing appointment system Tuesday.

They say it’s designed to take the stress out of travel and keep New York visitors and residents healthy.

It’s not clear where the tests will actually be performed.

The Islip airport is served by major carriers Southwest, American and Frontier.

