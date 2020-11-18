NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a couple accused of attacking a woman in Brooklyn after they were asked to wear face coverings.
It happened Nov. 13 at the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center subway station.
Police say a 60-year-old woman told the couple to wear masks if they were going to take the elevator with her.
The pair allegedly refused, and the woman tried to prevent them from getting on the elevator with her.
The couple then allegedly repeatedly struck the woman in the face and body before leaving the area.
The victim suffered bruising to her face and pain to her legs. She was treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.
