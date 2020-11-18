What Should Jets Fans Watch For Down The Stretch? CBS' Rich Gannon Points To Evaluating Sam Darnold To See 'If He's Quarterback Of The Future'The Jets, at 0-9, appear to be headed for one of the top few picks in April's draft when a pair of top QB prospects will be available. If Darnold returns, how he plays down the stretch will likely determine the team's course for the future.