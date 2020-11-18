NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After months of speculation, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is making an announcement about his political future.

Adams announced his run for mayor in a video posted to his Youtube page overnight.

“We have to fix government and eliminate the inefficiencies that are holding us back,” he says. “We’re New Yorkers. We respond, we take action, and with the right leadership, we will rise up again.”

In the video, Adams blames the pandemic, rising crime rates and systemic racism for what he calls “a crisis unlike one the city has ever seen before,” and tells the story of his own experience with police brutality as a teenager.

Adams served for more than 20 years in the NYPD before winning a State Senate seat in 2006 and being elected Brooklyn Borough President in 2013.

He’s expected to make a formal campaign announcement later Wednesday.

Adams joins New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer and former New York City Veterans Affairs Commissioner Loree Sutton in formally announcing a bid for mayor in 2021.

