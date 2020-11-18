NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man accused of punching another man and pushing him into traffic last week in Brooklyn.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 10 near Ralph and Atlantic avenues.
Police said the suspect approached the 27-year-old victim and started punching him in the face.
The suspect allegedly pushed the man into traffic, where he was hit by a car.
Police said the victim was hospitalized in stable condition with injuries to his face and ankle.
Investigators released video of the suspect, who they say is 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
