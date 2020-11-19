WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County is getting a new top law enforcement officer, and once again voters have elected a woman to lead the District Attorney’s Office.

She’s a familiar face from cable television news.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello recently spoke to Mimi Rocah about her plans going forward.

“I became a prosecutor to help crime victims,” Rocah said.

DA-elect Rocah was sworn in as a federal prosecutor in 2001 and served U.S. Attorneys appointed by Republicans and Democrats. She counts renowned prosecutor Preet Bharara as a mentor, who told her, “Do the right thing in the right way for the right reason. Preet is the one who said it often and strongly and well,” Rocah said.

When President Donald Trump fired Bharara, Rocah turned to television, becoming a legal analyst who didn’t hold back on criticism of the Trump Justice Department.

“I do think things have become more politicized and one of my goals as DA is to help this office stay clear of politics,” Rocah said.

Rocah is often described as a progressive. She’s not in favor of literally defunding the police.

“I like ‘reimagining,’ that word, much better than ‘defunding.’ How can we make policing safer, better, more effective, more fair,” Rocah said.

Rocah will succeed Anthony Scarpino, who she beat in the June primary, and follows Jeanine Pirro and Janet DiFiore in the job — three out of the last four Westchester DA’s women.

“Across the country, only about 25% of elected prosecutors are women,” Rocah said, adding what has happened in Westchester has marked a remarkable trend.

It’s also a remarkable opportunity for her to impact criminal justice in the county.