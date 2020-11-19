NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for two suspects in the stray-bullet shooting of a woman on an MTA bus.

New surveillance video shows a male and female suspect running from the scene in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

A 70-year-old woman was shot in the face Tuesday afternoon aboard a B25 bus on Fulton Street near Tompkins Avenue.

The bullet apparently grazed her cheek.

Witness Shannon Pendiver was there when the bus pulled over.

“That scene was, like, really bad. Like, I’ve never seen that much blood in my life. And it must have been really bad because they wrapped it, and then the blood was still pouring out. So I just hope whoever’s mom, grandmother that is, that she is OK because it could have been anybody on the bus,” Pendiver said.

Dozens of people were also on board the bus at the time, but there were no reports of other injuries.

“She seemed really scared, ’cause she was holding onto herself,” Pendiver added.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

