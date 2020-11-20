Comments
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after a chase and crash that injured a Connecticut state trooper.
It happened on I-84 East in Plainville.
Officers were responding to calls about a man driving erratically in a pickup.
After the truck pulled over, one trooper tried to open the truck’s door, but the driver took off and the trooper was thrown onto the highway.
He got up and was able to pursue the driver along with other officers.
One of them struck the back end of the pickup with his cruiser, causing the truck to spin out and stop.
They boxed the suspect in and took him into custody.
