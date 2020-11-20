NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – More restrictions are going into place to fight the surge in COVID-19, and more could soon be on the way.

New York could see indoor dining and gyms curtailed after schools went all-remote.

In Newark, street closures go into effect Friday.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, the East Ward neighborhood in Newark has been hit hard by the pandemic. So the streets leading into the area will be blocked off, and no one is allowed on the streets from 8 p.m.-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, other than residents in the East Ward neighborhood doing an essential activity.

New Jersey is trying to battle back the second wave of coronavirus. Thursday, the Garden State reported more than 4,300 new cases, and 34 more deaths. Gov. Phil Murphy warned the next few months are going to be “brutal,” saying more restrictions are possible.

“Next week we’ll continue to take steps. If we see transmission, we will get at it,” Murphy said.

While there is no statewide plan to shut down schools, many districts are making the decision to go all-remote until January.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio is facing backlash over the decision to close schools.

“That is not leadership. That is chaos. We’re being led into chaos,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The mayor admits he closed all 1,700 schools indefinitely, with no actual plan for how to reopen them.

“Sometimes it’s hard to imagine the next phase until you get there,” de Blasio said.

The worry from many parents is that remote learning just isn’t as good as in-person instruction, and now students and teachers are scrambling to go fully remote without much guidance.

“A lot of teachers know what they’re doing, I can tell they’re confused sometimes,” said 10th grader Emma Olson.

Public school teacher Laura Hanrahan admits she is confused.

“I feel like I’m back at square one in the spring,” she said.

The Department of Education says the city held hundreds of optional professional development sessions this summer, and have continued ot offer hundreds of optional professional development sessions this summer, and have continued to offer hundreds of sessions and forums for teachers since September. Teachers also have one hour a day for prep and collaboration.

Meanwhile, the mayor says it’s likely the city will be designated an Orange Zone in the next week or two, which means some small businesses will face more restrictions, including shutting down gyms and closing indoor dining.

“Shutting down indoor dining is almost the same thing as shutting down dining entirely,” said Michael Fuequay of the Queensboro.

“Having to do this again. It is a slow death. That’s what it is. It’s a slow death to our industry and to this great city,” said Melba Wilson, owner of Melba’s.

