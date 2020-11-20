Comments
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey everyone!
I hope you had the opportunity to enjoy today’s weather! We were 10-15 above normal and the skies were filled with sun.
Tonight, temps are cold inland with the 30s around, but significantly milder at the coast, closer to 50. NYC low: 48.
Saturday is another beauty at 62 degrees under more sun. Expect more clouds by afternoon across the area as a front approaches by Sunday night bring rain back to the region.
Sunday is also much cooler as the front pulls in an easterly wind. This gives us a chilly, biting wind off the Atlantic. Sunday’s high: 48.
Have a great weekend and check back in for the holiday forecast!
