By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hey everyone!

I hope you had the opportunity to enjoy today’s weather! We were 10-15 above normal and the skies were filled with sun.

Tonight, temps are cold inland with the 30s around, but significantly milder at the coast, closer to 50. NYC low: 48.

Saturday is another beauty at 62 degrees under more sun. Expect more clouds by afternoon across the area as a front approaches by Sunday night bring rain back to the region.

Sunday is also much cooler as the front pulls in an easterly wind. This gives us a chilly, biting wind off the Atlantic. Sunday’s high: 48.

Have a great weekend and check back in for the holiday forecast!

