Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Families in the Bronx got a little help to prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday Saturday.
BronxWorks hosted its weekly food pantry in the Grand Concourse section.
Families selected items they needed to prepare meals for their families and were given a coupon to buy a fresh turkey.
Meanwhile, several hundred turkeys were given away to residents in the Hunts Point section along with a box of supplies.
Organizers say the pandemic has left many in these communities with no way to buy food.
