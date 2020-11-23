NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Brooklyn leaders are calling for a cease fire and more resources after a mass shooting left one woman dead and six others injured.

Most of those involved were only teenagers who attended a Sweet 16 birthday party.

“This holiday season, please let us have a cease fire,” one person said.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, Brooklyn leaders are pleading for peace after police believe two gunmen opened fire in the lobby of an Albany Avenue apartment building that was left littered with evidence markers.

“After the shooting, he cam out, he said he was stepping over bodies everywhere,” said Sharonnie Perry. She’s talking about her nephew, who was in the building but not at the party.

“People in this building I know tell me how the young people was knocking on their doors. Knocking on their doors, please, miss, let me in,” Perry said.

There was a large overflow of partygoers gathered in the hallway, scattering desperately as gunshots erupted after an argument, according to police.

The gunmen ran away.

The original Sweet 16 party was held in East New York earlier Sunday evening, and it was shut down by police. Not long after, in a separate incident, officers say a 17-year-old attendee was shot nearby. Meantime, the party was moved to Bed-Stuy.

“We need to stop the flow of illegal guns in our communities,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

“Anybody who possesses an illegal firearm and uses it in a crime or has it on their body should do 10 years. No conversation, no question, no parole,” said community activist Tony Herbert.

Community leaders yet again are seeking solutions in the criminal justice system. But what about help before the trigger is pulled?

“We’re in a $9 billion budget deficit due to COVID spending. That is not an excuse for us to be precise in our spending,” said City Councilmember Robert Cornegy.

Spending on resources that communities will actually use.

“Please, it has to stop, please I’m speaking to everyone,” one person said.

As this gun violence remains a traumatizing symptom of even deeper problems.

On Wednesday, representatives from community agencies will gather on the block to share resources with residents.

Murders are up nearly 37% when compared to this time last year, but gun arrests are also up nearly 21%.

