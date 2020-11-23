RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A mother’s anguish was on display in a Suffolk county courtroom Monday as a grand jury unsealed charges against her son’s alleged hit-and-run driver.

Investigators say 31-year-old Shannon Palmer, of Hauppauge, ran her SUV into two boys, ages 12 and 9, on Express Drive in Ronkonkoma back in August, leaving the children seriously hurt and their mangled bikes on the side of the road, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

“No parent should to go through what I’ve been through,” said Symone Houston.

Houston said she will not rest until she gets justice for her son Troy and his friend Toriano Jamison.

The boys and a little brother were riding bikes on an early August evening when tragedy struck on the shoulder of the LIE Service Road in Ronkonkoma.

“My brother got hit, so I ran to the neighbor’s house and called my dad,” one boy said.

MORE: Driver Accused Of Leaving Scene Of Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Boys On Bicycles

Two of them were hit by a driver who never stopped. Police arrested Palmer hours later.

Supporters of the injured boys have rallied for justice.

“My son became a victim when Shannon Palmer left him on the side of the road with no regards for his life,” Houston said. “What kind of person does this?”

Palmer is indicted on two felony counts of leaving the scene of an incident with serious physical injuries. She was convicted of misdemeanor DWI in 2014.

“My son’s life matters. His future matters,” said Houston.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

The boys, meanwhile, have a long road to recovery. Troy, 9, has undergone 10 surgeries for broken legs, ribs and other fractures. Toriano, 12, was hospitalized for weeks with broken bones, organ damage and a concussion.

“We just don’t jump from the incident to guilty. We go through due process and that is what we are going to do on this case, like we do on every case,” said Palmer’s defense attorney Christopher Brocato.

Palmer is out of custody while awaiting her next court appearance on Jan. 19.

The families and supporters have called for attempted murder charges against Palmer, claiming she left the boys for dead.