NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is now offering a reward in the case of a 1-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet in Brooklyn.
Davell Gardner Jr. was with his family at a park in Bedford-Stuyvesant when shots rang out back in July.
The little boy, still sitting in his stroller, was hit, along with three other men, who survived.
Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
