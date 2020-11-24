BREAKINGFormer NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dead At 93
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is now offering a reward in the case of a 1-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet in Brooklyn.

Davell Gardner Jr. was with his family at a park in Bedford-Stuyvesant when shots rang out back in July.

The little boy, still sitting in his stroller, was hit, along with three other men, who survived.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

  1. CYRUS says:
    November 24, 2020 at 8:00 am

    When our failure to remove guns from our communities results in the death of of a precious, innocent child, our society has failed.

