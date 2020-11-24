NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Thanksgiving this Thursday, food markets are going to be very busy this week.

That includes a place where many food stores get their food — the giant Hunts Point Terminal Market in the Bronx.

But as CBS2’s John Dias reports, the pandemic is changing things up a bit this year.

The market is open 24 hours a day, five days a week, but Tuesday is an exceptionally important day to make sure everything runs seamlessly.

With more than 30 million pounds of produce out the door, it’s their busiest day of the year.

Trucks pick up and deliver fruit and vegetables to New York City supermarkets and restaurants, so New Yorkers can buy their Thanksgiving essentials.

Almost everything New Yorkers eat this holiday — except the turkey — will come from this Bronx market.

The pandemic has impacted some sales this year.

“A lot of people are doing Thanksgiving at home with their families, instead of going out to the restaurants, so we’re definitely seeing more of that,” said Stephanie Katzman, of S. Katzman Produce. “Saw a little bit of a decrease in food service at restaurants. Some restaurants opened up partway, some are still doing delivery business. But we definitely saw a decline of food service and an increase in the retail.

“Roll with what you’ve got here, and everyone’s doing the best they can,” she added. “But I think everyone’s looking forward to some of these small family dinners.”

The market is the largest wholesale produce market in the world, and items are delivered fresh to 49 states and 55 countries.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK