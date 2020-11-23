NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As COVID cases continue to increase across our area, more restrictions could be coming to parts of New York City.

If the trend continues on Staten Island – a hotspot – the borough could be seeing the strictest regulations in the city, with some areas possibly moving into a red zone.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the state would establish a temporary COVID treatment facility on South Beach.

“Staten Island has such an issue that it has triggered a hospital capacity issue. And the hospitals have contacted us and they say they need emergency beds on Staten Island,” Cuomo said. “Remember when we had to set up field hospitals, emergency hospitals for additional capacity? Well, that’s what we have to do on Staten Island.”

Parts of southern Staten Island are in an orange zone, and all of northern Staten Island is now a yellow zone.

Cuomo also announced that Upper Manhattan has become a yellow zone.

The rise in cases has more people rushing to get tested.

Monday morning, two dozen people were waiting in line for a COVID swab at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal.

“Got tested two weeks ago. I took the rapid one, said that I had it,” said Staten Island resident Ross Gonchman.

Now he’s testing to make sure he’s negative.

Others in the line worried about a second shutdown looming.

“How can you feel? It’s not really a great feeling. Things aren’t shutting down left and right, businesses are failing left and right,” said Staten Island resident Edwin Ayala.

Monday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said we could see zone changes soon after Thanksgiving citywide.

“There’s a likelihood as soon as next week that New York City will be declared an orange zone,” de Blasio said.

An orange zone means high risk, non-essential businesses like gyms and personal care close. Dining moves to outdoor only. Mass gatherings move to maximum 10 people.

It’s possible some areas like on Staten Island could even move into a red zone, which means essential businesses only. Dining is takeout only, and no mass gatherings.

That’s debilitating for some business owners and staff.

“I would lose my mind,” one person said.

“It’s hard. Nobody on the street. Court is closed, no lawyer, no school. I thank God anyway,” said Sam Shamesh.

One piece of hopeful news: The mayor and governor say they are working on a reopening plan for schools to get students back as soon as possible.

“When we come back, the first thing we’re going to focus on is getting is what’s called District 75 schools, special ed schools, back and up and running across all grades,” de Blasio said.

Still, the officials say some people still aren’t getting it. In Williamsburg, a wedding over the weekend had thousands of maskless guests is being investigated.

