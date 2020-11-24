NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Timothy Cardinal Dolan handed out free turkeys Tuesday morning to help families in need have a happy Thanksgiving.

People lined up in the courtyard of the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Community Center in Harlem for the giveaway. Cardinal Dolan and workers from Catholic Charities of New York loaded the food into carts and bags.

Residents also received plenty of fixings, including yams, stuffing, green beans and cranberry sauce with the turkeys.

“Here’s the great thing, the payback about Thanksgiving: When we realize that God has been so lavish in his gifts to us, guess what? We want to share them with other people,” Dolan said.

“It’s been kind of up and down, but we’re making it work one day at a time with the outside community helping and everything,” said Harlem resident Barbara Smith Graves.

In all, about 20,000 pounds of food was given away.

