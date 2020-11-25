TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three New Jersey icons have joined forces to deliver a blunt message to Garden State residents: “Wear a friggin’ mask.”

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy tweeted a photo of a billboard that’s part of the state’s #MaskUpNJ campaign.

As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to stay vigilant about #COVID19. @JonBonJovi, @Springsteen, and Jon Stewart teamed up with @NJ_PRF and @NJDeptofHealth to remind you to wear a friggin’ mask! #MaskUpNJ pic.twitter.com/dLbSSIBr6o — Tammy Murphy (@FirstLadyNJ) November 25, 2020

It features Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Jon Bon Jovi wearing masks, along with the message.

“As we enter the holiday season, it’s important to stay vigilant about #COVID19,” Murphy wrote.

Some on Twitter were not thrilled with the message.

Great language for our children to see — Jessica DeCaro (@Jbrocklebank424) November 25, 2020

“Great language for our children to see,” one person wrote.

Sorry to tell you, they are not role models. Nasty 🤮 — Loujul (@loujul17) November 25, 2020

“Sorry to tell you, they are not role models. Nasty,” wrote another.

The billboard, the message, and the entertainers just epitomizes the arrogance and ignorance of these so called leaders. You’ve all done so much damage to this state and its residents in such a short period of time. I think you know what you can do with this PSA. Jersey Style. — JDC 🇺🇸 (@johnc286) November 25, 2020

“The billboard, the message, and the entertainers just epitomizes the arrogance and ignorance of these so called leaders. You’ve all done so much damage to this state and its residents in such a short period of time,” another user wrote. “I think you know what you can do with this PSA. Jersey Style.”

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK