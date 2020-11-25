NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The day before Thanksgiving would normally be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

So far, the number of travelers is down, but above what health experts are recommending as COVID cases continue to spike around the nation.

CBS2’s John Dias was at LaGuardia Airport early Wednesday morning, where he saw most people wearing masks and following protocols — all but a major one: to stay home.

The holiday rush is in full swing as millions of travelers ignore advice from health officials.

Across the Tri-State Area, long lines have been forming outside testing sites ahead of Thanksgiving. One West Village resident said he searched far and wide for the shortest one.

“My mom told me it took two hours to take a test, but here it takes 15 minutes. So we’re like, ‘Oh, I’m coming here, sign me up,'” he told CBS2.

Health officials hope people who insist on traveling this week will get tested before and after the holiday.

On Staten Island, two free testing sites are set up in movie theater parking lots. This as the southern half of the island has been designated an orange zone.

“I think that some people don’t care. That’s the problem,” one resident said.

In New Jersey, cases and hospitalizations continue to soar.

On Nov. 1, there were 1,110 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Now, there are more than 2,700.

“We’re mostly pleading with people to do the right thing behind closed doors. Celebrate with just your immediate family, and please don’t do it with grandma and grandpa,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

The skies over the U.S. are about as busy as last year, but passenger traffic is down nearly 60%. More than four million people have passed through TSA checkpoints — the most since March.

AAA says up to 12 times that could decide to hit the road, despite CDC warnings.

“You take those things into consideration. But at the same time, I mean, family’s family and there’s nothing that’s going to stop me from seeing my family,” said one traveler.

Flyers will find TSA checkpoints with added COVID protections, officers in PPE and new ID and bag scanners that reduce touch-points.

“There’s fewer points of contact between a passenger and an officer. Additionally, it’s much better security,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Every technology we put in place provides a significant security improvement.”

With millions now working remotely, the pandemic may be changing when people choose to fly — leaving well before the holiday and staying longer.

“We expect to see high numbers also next Sunday,” Pekoske said.

Asked whether people should be traveling, he said, “I think people should look at all the advice that’s out there.”

“Then, I think passengers need to make a judgement. Every person’s circumstances are different,” he added

For those who are traveling, make sure to be aware of the quarantine rules.