NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man who has been battling the coronavirus since April made it home for Thanksgiving.
Willie left the Atrium Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in Canarsie.
The facility didn’t give his full name or age but says he fought COVID for seven months before being well enough to go home.
Willie was overcome with emotion from all the support and love from the staff and his family as they played the song “Eye of the Tiger” as he left.
