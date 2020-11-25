CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Newark is under a 10 day stay-at-home advisory because of surging COVID cases.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is asking residents to shelter in place to slow the spread of the disease.

He asks people only go out for essential needs, and urge people not to socialize outside of their immediate household.

This weekend, Mayor Baraka said Newark has a 21% positivity rate in coronavirus testing.

The stay-at-home advisory ends Dec. 4.

