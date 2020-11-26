Comments
AMES, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A couple in upstate New York made a surprising discovery when they started renovating their home — dozens of bottles of whiskey hidden in the walls.
They found more than 60 bottles of Old Smuggler Whiskey from the 1920s hidden in their home in Ames, outside Albany.
Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker say a bootlegger during the prohibition era originally owned the house.
The full whiskey bottles are valued at about $1,000 each. The couple intends to sell them.
