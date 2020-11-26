CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and temporarily blocked restrictions on religious services in New York.

Cuomo imposed capacity limits on houses of worship in red and orange zones as a way to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am gratified by the decision of the Justices of the United States Supreme Court, who have recognized the clear First Amendment violation and urgent need for relief in this case. I am proud to be leading the Diocese of Brooklyn and fighting for our sacred and constitutional right to worship,” Bishop of Brooklyn Nicholas DiMarzio said in a statement.

The five-to-four decision came down just after midnight, with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three library justices dissenting.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s vote became the deciding factor.

Similar cases regarding restrictions in Nevada and California resulted in opposite rulings.

Those were handed down earlier this year when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was on the court.

