Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The area surrounding a large sinkhole in Queens has been secured after it swallowed a car.
The sinkhole was spotted early Thursday morning on 70th Street in Maspeth.
Officials say the vehicle that fell into the hole was unoccupied.
Community Advisory:
I have been informed of an unoccupied vehicle that fell into a large sinkhole in #Maspeth.
(1/3) pic.twitter.com/befhoLtlvY
— Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) November 26, 2020
City Councilman Robert Holden says police and firefighters were on the scene along with NYC Water and National Grid to make sure the sinkhole didn’t affect any critical infrastructure.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK