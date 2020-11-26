Comments
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Part of the Southern State Parkway on Long Island was shut down Thursday after a deadly multi-vehicle crash.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. near Westbound Exit 21 in Roosevelt.
According to New York State Police, two vehicles collided and two people were killed in the crash.
Four others were taken to a local hospital. Two were reported to be in serious condition, while the other two were taken for observation.
The westbound lanes were closed Thursday night with traffic being diverted onto the Meadowbrook State Parkway at Exit 22 as New York State Troopers conducted their investigation.
Further details have not yet been released. Police ask anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.
