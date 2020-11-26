NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This is the fourth Thursday of November. By Congressional proclamation, it’s a day to give thanks.

Gratitude is expressed in so many unique ways. Sharing love, kindness and respect. Reflecting on the importance of moms, dads, health and safety during the pandemic.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, the rain stopped Thursday, and out came the Turkey Day preps.

“My mom already has our house separated in different groups, so there’s just 10 of us going to be there,” Garden City South resident Lauren Liebler told McLogan.

This year, traditions have been upended.

“Grateful for family and health,” one person told McLogan.

“Enjoying the good food and taking a break from life,” another person said.

“Next year, maybe we go back to the big family celebration,” said another.

“We’re having a turkey dinner with no family, just me and my wife,” another added.

Tiiu Iovino’s children are in quarantine for her safety. She’ll be alone, making herself a roast chicken.

“When I go home, I’m going to make stuffing and just enjoy the day,” she said. “Talk to everybody on the phone. Text back and forth… And count the blessings that we have.”

Meantime, Vincent Manzo was able to be with his mother.

“I got a turkey breast, because my mother refuses to cook anymore. She’s 88,” he said.

Don’t forget pie.

“Definitely pumpkin. Our family’s not a big fan, but I will honestly eat this for breakfast for the next week,” said Ren Kedem, of Bellmore.

So many McLogan spoke with said faith is what helped them through tough times this holiday.

“This is a very sensitive time for me, because my mom passed away,” one person said.

Rod Lors was bringing dinner to his mother’s bedside.

“My mom’s in the hospital,” he said.

The Marcus family said they’re thankful to be healthy.

There’s also pre and post-meal walks in the park.

Tom McGovern, of North Merrick, canceled his family’s 28-year tradition of turkey bowl at Eisenhower Park.

“I just came to relax and reflect,” he said.

“Just go with the punches,” said palliative care social worker Tricia Sinclair. “I’m looking forward to next year, I must say, having all my family to be together.”

Whether they were alone at the table this year, gathered with close family for a scaled-down celebration, or maybe a virtual conversation in front of computers and tablets, the shared feeling was gratitude.