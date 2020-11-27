Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man allegedly took a New York Post delivery truck for a joy ride early Friday morning and crashed into two police cars.
The NYPD says the truck was stolen shortly after 3:15 a.m. from Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street.
Officers caught up to the truck on Chambers Street, where the driver crashed into the first police vehicle. He then struck a second police vehicle on 14th Street.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Upstate New York Couple Finds Dozens Of Bottles Of Whiskey Hidden In Walls Of Home
- 2 Killed In Crash On Southern State Parkway On Long Island
- COVID In NYC: In Response To New Restrictions, Staten Island Restaurant Declares Itself An ‘Autonomous Zone’
Two officers suffered minor injuries in the second crash.
Police said the 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody when he tried to run into a building on East 39th Street.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychological evaluation.
Charges are pending.