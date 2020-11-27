CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man allegedly took a New York Post delivery truck for a joy ride early Friday morning and crashed into two police cars.

The NYPD says the truck was stolen shortly after 3:15 a.m. from Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street.

Officers caught up to the truck on Chambers Street, where the driver crashed into the first police vehicle. He then struck a second police vehicle on 14th Street.

Two officers suffered minor injuries in the second crash.

Police said the 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody when he tried to run into a building on East 39th Street.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Charges are pending.

