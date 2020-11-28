NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects who stole an ATM from a gas station in Brooklyn.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at a BP station on Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills.
Surveillance video shows one suspect make a purchase, then start pulling on the ATM near the door.
Meantime, an apparent accomplice bought a lottery ticket from the worker behind the counter.
A camera from outside shows sparks flying as two men yank the ATM loose and then load it into a white van.
The store worker told CBS2 he could not believe it.
“Out of nowhere, I saw him start pulling the ATM out. I’m like, ‘What the hell? Hey! Hey!’ And the other guy is trying to distract me,” Chris Morris said. “When they pull the ATM and drove off, I called the cops immediately after, but of course it was too late.”
There was anywhere from $500 to $1,000 inside the ATM.
