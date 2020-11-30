NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s another victim of the COVID pandemic: The annual polar bear plunge in Coney Island, but there’s still a way to support the cause.
The Coney Island Polar Bear Club announced it is canceling what would have been the event’s 117th year.
“While we are deeply disappointed that our great New Year’s tradition will not be taking place in 2021, we know this is the right decision to make for the health and safety of our members, thousands of attendees, and tens of thousands of spectators who show up for this event every January 1st,” said Dennis Thomas, president of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club. “We will be back bigger and stronger in 2022.”
Folks who are interested in supporting the event and associated causes can do so online.
Last year, the plunge helped raise more than $85,000 for local community nonprofits like the New York Aquarium, the Coney Island History Project and more.
