NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rockefeller Center tree lighting will be held this Wednesday.
However, visitors won’t be able to drop by for a view. This year, they’ll have to get a ticket first.
PROTOCOLS ANNOUNCED to see @rockcenternyc Xmas tree: Guests will be directed to delineated pods, spaced 6 ft apart, no more than 4 ppl in one pod. Groups of more than four people will be separated into two pods. 5 minutes max to take it in @CBSNewYork
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city and state have agreed on a ticketing plan to limit crowd sizes during the pandemic.
“A different approach, but an approach that will keep people safe. I keep saying and I’ll say it again, so we can get through to next year,” the mayor said Monday. “Next year, I look forward to so many of our traditions to come back so we can be there in person and enjoy them the way we always have and that we cherish.
“But let’s stay safe this year, so everyone can get through to next year and enjoy those traditions together,” he added.
Groups of four or less will have five minutes to view the tree. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Rockefeller Center plaza and some surrounding streets will also be closed.
Click here for tickets, wait times and more details.
