NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is pumping the brakes on congestion pricing.
The plan is now delayed until at least 2023.
Under congestion pricing, drivers would pay to enter Manhattan’s central business district.
The plan was expected to add $15 billion to the MTA’s budget and reduce congestion.
The transit agency says the delay is due to the federal government.
