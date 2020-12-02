COVID UPDATEGov. Andrew Cuomo Says New York Expects To Receive First Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine On Dec. 15, Pending Safety Approvals
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is pumping the brakes on congestion pricing.

The plan is now delayed until at least 2023.

Under congestion pricing, drivers would pay to enter Manhattan’s central business district.

MORE: MTA Officials: Coronavirus Likely To Prevent Congestion Pricing From Starting In January 2021

The plan was expected to add $15 billion to the MTA’s budget and reduce congestion.

The transit agency says the delay is due to the federal government.

