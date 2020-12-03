NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After a two-day strike, some nurses in Westchester County are back at work, but others say they’ve been locked out.
The group gathered outside Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital on Thursday.
More than 200 nurses walked off the job Tuesday after contract negotiations broke down after two years of talks.
The nurses said they received a call Wednesday night saying some could return to work. Others said they had not been contacted.
“It’s upsetting because we want to be working, we want to be taking care of our patients. I mean, we did this as a statement so that we could get better staffing and get a proper contract,” one woman told CBS2. “And this is still the way they treat us
CBS2 asked Montefiore New Rochelle for a response but had not heard back.
The nurses and the hospital have been unable to reach an agreement on pay increases, staffing and benefits.
