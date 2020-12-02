NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nurses in Westchester are on strike for a second day.
The first day of the strike began Tuesday outside the hospital.
More than 200 nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital are taking part, walking off the job after contract negotiations with the hospital broke down.
More: Nurses Strike At Montefiore New Rochelle, Saying ‘We Don’t Have Enough Staffing’ And ‘It’s Not Safe’
Nurses say they are demanding more than just a pay increase.
“We don’t have enough staffing so we can’t take adequate care of the patients,” said registered nurse Melissa Ricketts.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You In NYC
- Check NYC Testing Line Wait Times
- Resources: Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Health Experts Stress Need To Fight ‘Mask Exhaustion’
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“It’s not safe and I need to watch all the heartbeats under my care and that’s why I’m here,” said ICU nurse Cecilia Fucuy.
The hospital says it has offered the nurses what it calls a “good deal.” It says the facility is in compliance with state rules, and the union is “selfishly putting the community at risk” with the walkout.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK