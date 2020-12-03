Comments
NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A New York school bus driver who was injured in a crash back in October has died of his injuries.
Andy Sanchez, 74, was behind the wheel of a Washingtonville School District bus when it crashed in New Windsor.
The bus was on its way to Little Britain Elementary School.
Authorities said a tree service truck collided with the bus after crossing a double yellow line.
The truck driver and a 6-year-old on the bus were also hurt.
Sanchez, known as “Mr. Andy” by his students, worked for the district for nine years.
