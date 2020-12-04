NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect opened fire on U.S. Marshals serving a warrant at a home in what turned into a deadly incident in the Bronx early Friday.
It happened in the Wakefield section around 5:30 a.m.
CBS2’s John Dias reported a heavy police presence in the area of the home on Eli Avenue.
Two U.S. Marshals were shot exchanging gunfire with the suspects. They were hospitalized are are expected to be OK.
Both suspects were hurt. One was shot and killed, the other was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Police identified the deceased suspect as Andre Sterling, 35, who was wanted for the shooting of a Massachusetts State Trooper.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
