MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There will be some relief for homeowners in Nassau County this year.
The county says it will pause its property value assessments, meaning the 2022-2023 assessments will remain at their current values.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to a spike in county real estate prices, as people move from the city to the suburbs.
County Executive Laura Curran said that would unfairly skew property assessments.
Published reports say the plan is to wait for the market to settle before making changes to home values.
